A lottery ticket sold in Kearny matched five of the five white balls drawn in the Saturday, July 29, Powerball drawing, netting the winner $1 million.

The ticket was sold at Kearny Deli and Liquor. The winning numbers were: 10, 25, 27, 34 and 38. The Red Power Ball number was 02.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.