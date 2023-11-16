New Hoboken Mom Brittney Upman Dies Of Cancer At 33: 'Loved By So Many'

A fundraiser has been set up for Upman's husband, Michael and her son, Jett, and had raised more than $146,000 as of press time.

"Britt is a beautiful person inside and out," Nicole Molesphini, who organized the fundraiser while Upman was still alive, said.

"She is an amazing mom...and wife., Mike. She is also an incredible daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, and friend to many. Britt celebrated her son’s first birthday in May and would do anything to have more time with him and her family. She is loved by so many and has been there for so many of us."

Born in New Brunswick, Upman graduated from Montgomery High School in Skilman in 2008, her obituary reads and later worked in the financial industry. She married in Michael in 2019 and she gave birth to Jett on May 12, 2022, her obituary reads.

Aside from Michael and Jett, Upman is survived by her parents, Debra and Michael, her siblings, Michael, Cassandra, George and numerous other family members and friends, her obituary reads.

