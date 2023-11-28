Fair 34°

Murder: Charges Upgraded After Man Beaten During Union City Robbery Dies, Police Say

Charges have been upgraded for a 23-year-old man after the man who he struck over the head during a robbery last week died, authorities in Hudson County said.

At 3 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16, Union City police found Jorge Mocetzuma Espinoza unresponsive, and rushed him to Jersey City Medical Center with upper body injuries, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. 

Hours later, Isaiah Grey was charged with attempted murder, robbery and aggravated assault, Suarez said.

Espinoza died six days later, Suarez said. An autopsy determined he died from blunt impact injuries to the head, Suarez said. 

Grey was arrested on the additional charges at Hudson County Correctional Facility where he has been detained since being arrested, Suarez said. 

