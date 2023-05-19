MURDER: Arrest Made In Death Of Norelis Mendoza

Gregory Mallard, 35, of Jersey City, was arrested on Friday, May 19, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, who disclosed few other details other than his charges. She did note, though, that the killing was an act of domestic violence.

Mallard was slapped with charges of first degree murder and multiple charges of improperly disposing of human remains, among other charges, Suarez said. Mallard is currently in custody in Somerset County, Suarez said.

Mendoza, who had two young daughters, was last seen leaving her mother's house in Jersey City on the evening of Saturday, May 13 and never returned home. Her body was found along Route 440 Wednesday, May 17.

A fundraiser has been set up for Mendoza's family.

Mallard was being held in Somerset County.

