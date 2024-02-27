Missing: North Bergen Woman, 58, Last Seen Boarding Commuter Van Across From Braddock Park

Maria Martin-Vila, 58, was last seen boarding a southbound commuter van on Bergenline Avenue at 80th Street across from James J. Braddock North Hudson County Park around 1 p.m. Feb. 26, North Bergen police said Tuesday morning.

Martin-Vila has schizophrenia and didn't have a cell phone, they said.

She was described as roughly 180 pounds and wearing a light blue coat, black pants, black shoes and a yellow shirt.

ANYONE who sees Martin-Vila or knows where to find her is asked to contact their local police or the North Bergen PD (201-392-2092 or email tips@northbergenpd.com).

