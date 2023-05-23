Man Used Another Person's Identity To Obtain Driver's License: Hudson County Prosecutors

Williams Morocho-Avila was arrested on Monday, May 22 by the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Public Integrity Special Investigations Unit, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Last December, Morocho-Avila obtained a non-driver identification card and basic driver examination permit at the South Plainfield Motor Vehicle Commission, Suarez said. An investigation by the NJMVC revealed Morocho-Avila obtained a driver's license at the North Bergen MVC using a different name, Suarez said.

Morocho-Avila was charged with using the personal identifying information of another in the second degree, a violation and tampering with public records in the third degree, a violation, Suarez said. He is due back in court next month, Suarez said.

