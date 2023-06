At 12:08 a.m., Jersey City police officers responded to a call at Van Wagenen and Pavonia Avenues where they saw the victim shot in the lower left leg, Kimberly Wallace-Scalfione, a spokeswoman for the mayor's office said. He was transported to a local hospital, Wallace-Scalfione said. His injuries are not life-threatening, Wallace-Scalfione said.

An investigation is ongoing, Wallace-Scalfione said.

