Man Sexually Assaulted Woman In Jersey City: Prosecutors

The sexual assault occurred on Sunday, Aug. 20, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. The woman had met Pena through an acquaintance in the hours leading up to the assault, Suarez said.

Pena was charged with aggravated sexual assault in the first degree, Suarez said. He was arrested at his residence by the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit and is being detained at Brooklyn Central Booking pending extradition back to New Jersey, Suarez said.

