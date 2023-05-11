Man Drove Drunk With Child In Car: Hoboken PD

Police responded to the crash at Second and Hudson Streets, where a driver said he was rear ended by another vehicle, police said. The driver, Jimmie Lee, was acting erratic, had bloodshot eyes and was making incoherent statements, police said. He refused requests to provide identification and then fled the scene, police said

He was quickly apprehended and taken to police headquarters, police said. Two passengers, an adult woman and a young boy were also in the car, police said.

At police headquarters, Lee admitted to smoking marijuana and drinking alcohol before getting behind the wheel, police said. He also refused to take a field sobriety test and provide breath samples, police said.

He was charged with numerous offenses including driving while intoxicated, endangering the welfare of a child, and assault by automobile, police said.

