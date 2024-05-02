Man Dies In Jersey City High-Rise Fire: Authorities

At 4:51 a.m., firefighters responded to 270 Marvin Blvd. and found smoke on the 12th floor of the 21-story residential building, Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione, a spokeswoman for the mayor's office said.

Firefighters pulled Ramon Abello from the apartment where the fire originated, Wallace-Scalcione said. Abello was transferred to Jersey City Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 6:45 a.m. Firefighters contained the fire to the one apartment with no exposure to other units, Wallace-Scalcione said.

The Hudson County Regional Arson Task Force and the Jersey City Fire Department are investigating the cause and origin of the fire, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Foul play is not suspected, Suarez said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prosecutor’s Office at 201-915-1345.

