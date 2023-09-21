Man Charged In Hit-and-Run Crash, Jersey City Cyclist Injured: Prosecutors

At 12:30 a.m. on Monday, July 24, a 64-year-old Jersey City man was riding his bicycle when he was struck by a red Hyundai driven by Joseph Emmons at Kennedy Boulevard and Terhune Avenue, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. The man was projected onto a parked vehicle as Emmons fled the scene, Suarez said. The man suffered serious injuries, Suarez said.

Emmons was charged with endangering an injured victim in the third degree and two violations, Suarez said. He was released pending a court appearance on Friday, Sept. 29, Suarez said.

