Shallow Fog 75°

SHARE

Jersey City Woman Used Housing Authority Funds For Own Benefit: Prosecutors

A 53-year-old Jersey City woman was arrested on Thursday, August 10 and charged with using funds for her own benefit from the Jersey City Housing Authority, prosecutors said.

Booker T. Washington Housing Complex
Booker T. Washington Housing Complex Photo Credit: Google Maps
Sam Barron

Tyest Bryant, in her capacity as a resident board member for the Booker T. Washington Housing Complex misused over $20,000 in funds for her personal benefit between 2017 and 2022, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Bryant is charged with theft by unlawful taking in the third degree, Suarez said. She was arrested at the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office in Secaucus and released on a summons pending a court appearance next week, Suarez said.

to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE