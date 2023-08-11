Jersey City Woman Used Housing Authority Funds For Own Benefit: Prosecutors

Tyest Bryant, in her capacity as a resident board member for the Booker T. Washington Housing Complex misused over $20,000 in funds for her personal benefit between 2017 and 2022, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Bryant is charged with theft by unlawful taking in the third degree, Suarez said. She was arrested at the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office in Secaucus and released on a summons pending a court appearance next week, Suarez said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.