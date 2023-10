Yassa assaulted the two students back in May, prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Yassa was arrested at his residence and transported to Hudson County Correctional Facility pending his first court appearance, Suarez said. Yassa has been terminated from his teaching position, Suarez said.

Yassa was charged with two counts of sexual assault by count and two counts of endangering the welfare of the child.

