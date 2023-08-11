Jersey City Rallies Around Boy Facing Life-Threatening Illness Overseas

Gonzalez was diagnosed with spontaneous pneumothorax and has undergone several surgeries. The hospital in Switzerland is refusing to accept his insurance, since he is an American citizen.

A fundraiser has been set up to assist the family with medical expenses, which have exceeded $20,000. As of Friday, August 11, more than $22,300 has been raised.

Luca's mother, Rene, is a prominent restauranteur in the city, having previously served as owner of the Bambino Chef.

