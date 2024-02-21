Jersey City Man Convicted Of Stabbing Woman To Death In Her Apartment

Ishmeal "Rico" Coleman, 46, of the Salem Lafayette Gardens housing complex was found guilty of murder and multiple weapons offenses in the Aug. 12, 2018 stabbing death of Takeela Wilson, 38, in her home in the 300 block of Forrest Street.

People who knew both of them identified Coleman in a photo array, authorities said.

Police sat on Wilson’s car, then grabbed Coleman when he approached it carrying the keys.

Assistant Hudson County Prosecutor Najma Rana secured the guilty verdicts last Friday, Feb. 16 following a multi-week trial.

Superior Court Judge John A. Young scheduled sentencing for May 16.

