Jersey City Man Charged After Bayonne Police Shooting: Prosecutors

Kelvin Ortiz is currently in custody at Jersey City Medical Center following the shooting, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Bayonne police responded to a report of theft from a gas station on 53rd Street near Avenue E around 6:45 a.m. and found Ortiz in the parking lot of Burger King on Broadway and 54th, Suarez said.

Ortiz fled the scene in his car, striking two police vehicles and an unoccupied civilian vehicle, Suarez said. An officer then discharged his weapon. Ortiz was located soon after at Linden Avenue and Scott Street in Jersey City with apparent gunshot wounds, Suarez said.

Ortiz was charged with eluding police in the second degree, four counts of aggravated assault in the second degree and several weapons charges, Suarez said.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Shooting Response Team is continuing to investigate the shooting, Suarez said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.