Thomas, 31, was arrested on Friday, July 28 by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Investigations Unit and charged with one count of theft by deception in the third degree, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

On multiple occasions, Thomas spent several hours in his residence while being paid to perform his duties, Suarez said. He was released on a summons and is due back in court on August 8.

