Fog/Mist 48°

SHARE

JC Man Surrenders After Stabbing Man Who Tried To Stop Him Breaking Into Cars: Hoboken PD

A 21-year-old Jersey City man was charged with attempted murder after stabbing an out-of-town man who tried to stop him from breaking into cars on a Hoboken street, authorities said.

It didn’t take long for Hoboken Police Officer Samuel Flores and Detective Connor Milne to identify the alleged assailant.

It didn’t take long for Hoboken Police Officer Samuel Flores and Detective Connor Milne to identify the alleged assailant.

 Photo Credit: HOBOKEN PD (Facebook)
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

Randy Barrett Jr. stabbed one of four men who confronted him near the corner of Fourth and Jefferson streets around 4:15 a.m. March 16, city police said.

Sgt. James Barbaro and Officer Aaron Font applied a chest seal and administered oxygen before Hoboken Volunteer Ambulance Corps members brought the victim to a local hospital with a collapsed lung, among other injuries.

He survived and was released a few days later, police said.

Barrett, meanwhile, fled the scene, they said.

It didn’t take long for Police Officer Samuel Flores and Detective Connor Milne to identify him and obtain arrest warrants on March 19.

Barrett surrendered to police the very next day, they said.

In addition to attempted murder, he was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, burglary, theft and weapons offenses.

Barrett remained held in the Hudson County Correctional Center in Kearny.

to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE