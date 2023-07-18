James Dalton, Devoted Springsteen Fan, Dies Day Before 56th Birthday

Dalton initially worked in aviation before becoming a longtime sous chef at a country club in Connecticut, his obituary reads.

Dalton was a devoted Springsteen fan, often going to the Stone Pony at Asbury Park in the hopes of catching his hero, according to his obituary.

He was also a diehard fan of the Rams, the Mets and loved to watch the Masters, his obituary reads. He is survived by his sisters, Lori and Stacy, and his brother, Robert, along with numerous other relatives, his obituary reads.

A funeral was held on Sunday, July 9. To view his obituary, click here.

