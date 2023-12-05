Inside Tommy Devito's Classic NJ Weekend (Photos)

The 25-year-old rookie quarterback for the NY Giants spent this past weekend the only way a guy his age from the area should.

Grabbing a slice from his favorite local spot and partying it up in Hoboken.

Devito was spotted with a pie at Lombardi's Bar & Restaurant in Cedar Grove, his hometown, and then at Wicked Wolf in Hoboken.

Devito infamously still lives at home and can have his mother make his bed and do the laundry after a night out on the town.

His 15 minutes of fame may be coming to a quick close, though, as the Jersey boy is likely to be back on the bench for Big Blue with Tyrod Taylor designated to return from the injured list, opening his three-week practice window.

Despite not always passing the "eye test," Devito has recorded a 2-1 record, only falling to the front-running Dallas Cowboys while notching wins over the Commanders and Patriots the past two weeks.

The Don Bosco Prep alum has completed nearly 63 percent of his passes for 697 yards while throwing for seven touchdowns against three interceptions, keeping the Giants in each game he's started.

Now it's up to head coach Brian Daboll whether or not the Jersey Boy's magic carpet ride continues in his hometown on Monday Night against the Packers.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.