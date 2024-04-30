Police responding to a 12:45 a.m. April 30 call on College Street said they found the injured man with a bullet wound in his arm and the dead man near Audubon Avenue.

A house on Audubon also was struck, responders said.

Witnesses reported seeing a black vehicle speed from the scene, although they weren't more specific.

A weapon reportedly was recovered and multiple shell casings collected by detectives.

Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez confirmed the shooting but provided no details on the victims by the middle of Tuesday afternoon.

The prosecutor also didn't say whether any suspects had been arrested or identified in the city's third homicide of the year.

Members of her Homicide Unit are investigating along with city police, she said.

NJCU posted a message atop the homepage of its website:

“Please be advised that members of the Jersey City Police may be on Audubon Avenue during the day investigating an incident that occurred off campus overnight. The JCPD, in conjunction with NJCU Public Safety, have determined this was an isolated incident posing no threat to the university community. Please call NJCU Public Safety at 201-200-3128 with any additional questions.”

