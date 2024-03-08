Fair 49°

Hollywood Actors Spotted In Hoboken Amid Movie Filming

Paul Mescal, who was nominated for an Oscar last year for "Aftersun" and Josh O'Conner have been in Hoboken shooting the new movie "The History of Sound."

Josh O'Connor and Paul Mescal were spotted in Hoboken while filming "The History of Sound."

 Photo Credit: Dublin International Film Festival - Emily Watson - Volta Presentation (bottom right), Andriy Makukha (Amakuha), and Tommy Foyte (top).
by Sam Barron & Cecilia Levine

The movie was filming scenes at 10th and Willow Bar this week, beginning Sunday, March 3. 

The movieis a romance about two young men during World War I who embark on a journey to record the music and lives of American countrymen, according to a synopsis. 

O'Connor played Prince Charles in "The Crown" and appears in the upcoming movie "Challengers", while Mescal recently won acclaim for his performance in "All of Us Strangers."

Director Oliver Hermanus told Gay Times his two co-stars are already "on fire". 

