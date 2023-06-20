Fair 78°

Hoboken Man Arrested For Father's Day Shooting: Police

A 23-year-old Hoboken resident was arrested and charged with a shooting incident on Sunday, June 18, Hoboken police said.

Keshon Crandell
Keshon Crandell Photo Credit: Hoboken Police
Sam Barron

At 2:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired at the 500 block of Jackson St, police said. No one was injured in the shooting and no property was damage, police said.

Following an investigation, police identified Keshon Crandell as the suspect. Crandell turned himself into police on Tuesday, June 20, officers said.

Crandell was charged with attempted murder and multiple weapons charges, police said. He was also processed on an aggravated assault summons for his alleged involvement in a street fight in Hoboken last month, police said.

Crandell was transferred to the Hudson County Correctional Facility, police said.

