Hoboken Doctor, 28, Dies After Courageous Brain Tumor Battle

Vu died surrounded by his family, including his parents Hoavien Yu and Emily Yo, his friends and his girlfriend, Louise, his obituary reads. Vu was a second year resident at Hoboken University Medical Center Family Medicine Program. After his diagnosis, a GoFundMe was created, which raised $34,155 from 345 donors.

"He fought a hard battle and unfortunately it was a short one," Judy Joseph, who organized the fundraiser, said on the GoFundMe page. "We will continue to carry on his legacy forever. Please keep his parents, family and his girlfriend Louise in your prayers."

With Vu's passing, the fundraiser has closed and all donations will go to his funeral expenses and a charity for glioblastoma research.

"It's what he wanted," Joseph said.

As a doctor, Vu made sure his patients were well attended to and cared for, Joseph said. He was an avid tennis player who also was passionate about theatre and comedy, his obituary reads. Despite his diagnosis, Vu maintained a positive attitude, Joseph said.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 23 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Riotto Funeral Home in Jersey City. Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. on Monday, April 24 at the funeral home. Vu will be interned at Hillside Cemetery in Lyndhurst.

