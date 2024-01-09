Heavy Rain Fog/Mist 42°

Gotcha! Arrest Made In Hit-Run That Severely Injured Jersey City Pedestrian Nearly Year Ago

Authorities have charged a 66-year-old Bayonne man with a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian at the corner of Kennedy Boulevard and Communipaw Avenue in Jersey City nearly a year ago.

Rey Rosario was charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury and endangering an injured victim, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024.

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza for DAILY VOICE (file photo) / INSET: HCPO
The 39-year-old Jersey City pedestrian was struck around 7:45 p.m. Feb. 10, 2023, Suarez said.

Sbe was taken to Jersey City Medical Center with serious injuries, the prosecutor said.

Suarez didn't say what took so long to make an arrest. She did say on Tuesday that members of the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit captured Rosario on Monmouth Street in Jersey City last Friday, Jan. 5.

Rosario was released pending court action, the prosecutor said.

