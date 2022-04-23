Contact Us
This NJ City Was Named Best For Food In America

Valerie Musson
Razza Pizza is expanding its Jersey City digs.
Calling all “foodies!” One Garden State city was ranked on a new list of America’s up-and-coming food cities.

Jersey City earned a coveted spot on culinary blog Food & Wine’s list of ‘America’s Next Great Food Cities.’

Describing the area as the “sixth borough” of New York City, the blog cites Jersey City’s wide range of eateries, as well as its gorgeous skyline, ideal for outdoor dining.

The city is also known for having one of the highest percentages of Indian and Asian populations, which help contribute to its culinary diversity, F&W says.

Meanwhile, Jersey City offers a massive variety of unique grocery items that reflect the tastes and culture of its diversifying population. From a type of Filipino bread known as pandesal to a Spanish pastry called Ensaïmada and everything in between, Jersey City has plenty of diverse and delicious culinary delicacies.

The blog gives shout-outs to several popular Jersey City eateries, including Rasoi Indian restaurant and Freetown Road Project, both on Newark Avenue, as well as Italian specialties Razza Pizza Artigianale on Grove Street and Pasta Dal Cuore on Jersey Avenue.

“Packed with vibrant food businesses, Jersey City isn't just a spot to drink in the breathtaking view of the skyline across the river — though it certainly is that, too— it's a food city where culture and community keep diners coming back,” Food & Wine says.

Click here to view the full list of America’s Next Great Food Cities on Food & Wine.

