Millennials Help Jersey City's Most Vulnerable With Launch Of Free Delivery Service

Four young adults have taken it upon themselves to create a network of volunteers throughout Jersey City and NYC to pick up groceries for those who are most at risk for COVID-19.

Simone, Liam, Mimi, and Healy of New York City started Invisible Hands Deliver after recognizing the serious threats the virus has for immunocompromised and elderly populations.

There were more than 2,500 volunteers as of Thursday.

“These are chaotic times that require all hands on deck,” the team explains on the website.

“As young, able-bodied citizens with free time, we wanted to shoulder some of that responsibility within our communities.”

The process is simple: residents in need can fill out a form to request a grocery delivery.

A volunteer will be assigned to complete the delivery, but they’ll call the resident first to confirm exactly what’s needed and where.

“We want to make sure we get it right!” the website explains.

Users can either call the store in advance and pay with a credit card, or give the volunteer cash before or after the errand.

Upon delivery, the volunteer will leave the bags and receipt at your door and ring the bell in an effort to maintain social distancing standards.

The Invisible Hands team will know they’ve reached their goal when the service essentially becomes obsolete.

“We hope to not be around for very long,” the site reads.

“We would love nothing more than to exist to help out for the next couple weeks or a month and then have conditions change enough that we’re rendered obsolete.”

To register for a delivery or learn more about becoming a volunteer, visit the Invisible Hands website and follow the service on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

