'Best Birthday Ever': Jersey City's Barbara Matos Dies Days After Turning 55

Matos had recently celebrated her birthday in Puerto Rico and said it was the best birthday ever, her obituary reads. She is survived by her husband, Samuel, her three children, Antonio, Samuel and Christina and four grandchildren, according to her obituary.

A fundraiser has been set up to assist the family with the sudden loss. As of Friday, June 2, more than $16,000 has been raised.

"Losing her was the most tragic and sudden thing my family has had to endure," her daughter Christina, who organized the fundraiser, said. "It was unexpected for everyone and we are all in a state of shock and disbelief. She was the glue to our family and she made everyone feel at home regardless of who they were or where they came from."

To view her obituary, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.