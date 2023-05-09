Fair 67°

Bayonne Man Charged In Jersey City Fatal Hit-and-Run

A 25-year-old Bayonne man was arrested on Monday, May 8 and charged with a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred in Jersey City in March, authorities said.

Jersey City police
Arley Ulloa struck Ralph Haynes, a 55-year-old Jersey City resident, with his vehicle at Stegman Avenue and Garfield Avenue, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Ulloa left the scene while Haynes was transported to Jersey City Medical Center where he eventually succumbed to his injuries, Suarez said.

Ulloa was charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle collision resulting in death in the second degree, Suarez said. He was released pending his first court appearance at the end of the month, Suarez said. 

