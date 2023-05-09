Bayonne Man Charged In Jersey City Fatal Hit-and-Run

Arley Ulloa struck Ralph Haynes, a 55-year-old Jersey City resident, with his vehicle at Stegman Avenue and Garfield Avenue, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Ulloa left the scene while Haynes was transported to Jersey City Medical Center where he eventually succumbed to his injuries, Suarez said.

Ulloa was charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle collision resulting in death in the second degree, Suarez said. He was released pending his first court appearance at the end of the month, Suarez said.

