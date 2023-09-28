Overcast 53°

Bayonne Burglar Busted With $950 E-Bike: Police

James Bostic, 42-year-old Bayonne man was arrested and charged on Wednesday, Sept. 27 with multiple burglaries this month, police said.

On Tuesday, Sept. 19, police responded to 7th Street and Humphrey Avenue and found a parked minivan with a broken window and an open door, officers said. On Monday, Sept. 25, a person reported to police that their $950 e-bike was stolen from 23rd Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard, officers said. 

When police went to arrest Bostic, they found the stolen e-bike at his residence, officers said. While arresting Bostic, police found he was wanted on eight warrants issued from Atlantic County, officers said. Bostic was charged with two counts of burglary and one count of theft, police said.

