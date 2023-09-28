Bayonne Burglar Busted With $950 E-Bike: Police

On Tuesday, Sept. 19, police responded to 7th Street and Humphrey Avenue and found a parked minivan with a broken window and an open door, officers said. On Monday, Sept. 25, a person reported to police that their $950 e-bike was stolen from 23rd Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard, officers said.

When police went to arrest Bostic, they found the stolen e-bike at his residence, officers said. While arresting Bostic, police found he was wanted on eight warrants issued from Atlantic County, officers said. Bostic was charged with two counts of burglary and one count of theft, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.