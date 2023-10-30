Ax-Wielding Man Pepper Sprayed By NJ Transit Police In Hoboken

Joseph Dietz, of Hillsborough, was brandishing a large camping style ax and aggressively advancing toward a fleeing man, New Jersey Transit police said.

Officers positioned themselves between Dietz and the fleeing man, police said.

Dietz refused to drop the ax, forcing officers to deploy pepper spray to deescalate the situation, police said. Dietz was apprehended and the ax was recovered, police said. Dietz was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, aggravated assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He was transferred to the Hudson County Correctional Facility.

