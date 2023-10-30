Fog/Mist 54°

Ax-Wielding Man Pepper Sprayed By NJ Transit Police In Hoboken

A 45-year-old man wielding an ax was pepper-sprayed by NJ Transit police officer at Hoboken Terminal on Wednesday, Oct. 25, authorities said.

NJT police officers Joseph Ragazzo, Randy Vargas, and Brian Rea.

 Photo Credit: NJ Transit Police
Sam Barron

Joseph Dietz, of Hillsborough, was brandishing a large camping style ax and aggressively advancing toward a fleeing man, New Jersey Transit police said. 

Officers positioned themselves between Dietz and the fleeing man, police said.

Dietz refused to drop the ax, forcing officers to deploy pepper spray to deescalate the situation, police said. Dietz was apprehended and the ax was recovered, police said.  Dietz was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, aggravated assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He was transferred to the Hudson County Correctional Facility.

