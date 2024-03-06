Authorities Try To ID Body Of Woman Pulled From Waters Off Bayonne

The body was recovered near Stephen R. Gregg Park in Bayonne around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, said Caitlin Mota of the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office.

Authorities hadn't identified her as of late Wednesday afternoon.

"No visible signs of trauma were observed," Mota said.

The Regional Medical Examiner's Office was conducting an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death, she said.

ANYONE who might know the victim's identity, or has information that could help investigators, is asked to contact the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office at (201) 915-1345 or leave an anonymous tip here.

