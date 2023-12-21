Fair 38°

14-Year-Old Attempted To Carjack Vehicle By Force: Jersey City PD

A 14-year-old Jersey City teenage boy was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 20 and charged with attempting to carjack a vehicle through force earlier this month, authorities said.

Jersey City Police

 Photo Credit: Jersey City PD
Sam Barron

At 6:25 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 4, the teenager tried to gain control of a person's vehicle through physical force on Suydam Avenue, Kimberly Wallace-Scalfione, a spokeswoman for the mayor's office said. The teenager was unsuccessful and fled on foot, Wallace-Scalfione said. The victim refused medical attention, Wallace-Scalfione said. 

The 14-year-old was charged as a juvenile with attempted robbery, Wallace-Scalfione said. The investigation is ongoing, Wallace-Scalfione said. 

