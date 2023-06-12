$10M Park — Largest Of Its Kind In NJ — Opens In Hoboken

ResilienCity Park officially opened in Hoboken on Monday, June 12 at 12th and Adams Streets. The park is the largest resiliency park in New Jersey with more 2 million gallons of stormwater detention through above and below ground infrastructure, to prevent flooding.

The park sits on a former industrial site and features an athletic field, a basketball court that doubles as a stormwater detention basin, a playground and a water spray area. A café and community rope will be opening in the fall.

This is the third resiliency park to open in Hoboken, joining the Southwest Resiliency Park and the 7th and Jackson Resiliency Park. The city has plans to double the size of the Southwest Resiliency Park later this year.

The city is hoping the park will help an area that is prone to flooding. The park features a below-ground 1-million-gallon stormwater detention tank and aboveground green infrastructure like rain gardens and a water tank for on-site irrigation.

During heavy rainfall, the stormwater will be captured aboveground and fill the below-ground detention tank. The water will then pump from the tank into the Hudson River.

The park was funded through a $10 million grant via a program from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and grants from the New Jersey Infrastructure Bank and Hudson County Open Space Trust Fund.

