WILD CHASE: 3 Caught When Overnight Little Ferry Crash Ends Secaucus Police Pursuit

A white Dodge Durango leading the chase veered off the road and slammed into an evergreen in the front yard of a home where Moonachie Road bends into Liberty Street -- leaving the tree bent at a precarious angle.

Two suspects were quickly seized after the crash around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 3.

A brief search quickly ended with the third in custody, as well, as police from Moonachie and South Hackensack helped their Little Ferry and Secaucus colleagues set a perimeter. A Bergen County Sheriff's K9 unit was also summoned.

All three occupants were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, one of them with a leg injury, responders said.

The extent of their injuries couldn't immediately be determined.

It also wasn't immediately clear why the trio had been chased.

The Little Ferry First Aid Corps responded, as did rigs from HUMC and Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck.

Little Ferry firefighters doused a smoking engine.

A&D Towing coincidentally is right next door, but Tumino's Towing ended up removing the Durango.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE INFORMATION

Jo Fehl took the photos and contributed significantly to this report.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hackensack and receive free news updates.