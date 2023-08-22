Update: Resident, 80, Hospitalized, Son Arrested In Destructive Rochelle Park Blaze

Carmine Covino, 55, was taken into custody after he interfered with responders trying to take his mother, Concetta, to Hackensack University Medical Center after she suffered smoke inhalation, Rochelle Park Police Lt. Edward Kukalski said.

Covino, a registered sex offender with a lengthy rap sheet, "ignored several warnings" before officers were left no choice, the lieutenant said.

Witnesses said Covino -- who Kukalski said sustained minor burns -- was shirtless when he tangled with police.

They charged him with obstruction, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, Kukalski said.

The fire ignited in the basement of the 1½-story home at 39 North Drive shortly after 8:30 a.m. Aug. 22, responders said.

Water problems initially pushed first-responding firefighters back before they extinguished the flames.

The fire, which spread into the first floor, was declared under control just before 10 a.m.

The house sustained heavy fire, smoke and water damage.

Mutual aid was provided by firefighters from Maywood, Paramus, Saddle Brook, Hackensack, Garfield, Lodi, Elmwood Park and River Edge.

Authorities were investigating the cause.

Boyd A. Loving and Tony Greco took the photos and provided information for this story.

******

NOTE: The responding departments listed in the story were those reported to Daily Voice from responders, photographers and witnesses at the scene. Did we miss any? If so, please text Jerry DeMarco at (201) 943-2794. Or email: jdemarco@dailyvoice.com. Or PM: Gerard (Jerry) DeMarco (FACEBOOK). THANK YOU!

******

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hackensack and receive free news updates.