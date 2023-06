Downtown Hackensack and the Main Street Business Alliance are offering two free lunches on Wednesday, June 21 and Wednesday, June 28.

Lunch will be served to the first 100 attendees at the Courthouse Green on Main Street and Court Street. On June 21, the lunch will be from Greek Island Grill while on June 28, food from Mi Rancho, a Mexican restaurant, will be served.

