Seen HIM? Hackensack Police Pursue Fugitive, Arrest Gal Pal Who Phoned In Phony Report

Detectives arrested a local caretaker who they said called in a bogus report of a man with a gun in an apparent attempt to throw police off the trail.

Meleny Gingel Diaz, 27, of Hackensack was charged with causing a false public alarm, obstruction and hindering apprehension, among other offenses, Capt. Michael Antista said.

Diaz spent barely a day in the Bergen County Jail before being released pending court action.

Still at large was Carlos Taveras, also 27, said Antista, the officer in charge of the department.

Sgt. Sean Briggs found the suspicious vehicle parked on Main Street with the .44-caliber handgun, a high-capacity magazine, hollow-nosed bullets and some stolen items inside, the captain said.

Briggs and backups were at the scene when a 911 call came in of a man threatening people with a gun in front of another location up the street, Antista said.

“Officers were unable to locate any crime after responding to the area and the call was deemed fictitious,” he said.

Detective Pedro Dominguez investigated and identified Diaz as the caller. Charges against her also included child endangerment, although Antista didn’t elaborate.

Taveras is charged with various guns and ammo offenses, as well as with possession of stolen property, receiving stolen property and conspiracy. Several motor vehicle summonses also were written.

ANYONE who sees Taveras or knows where to find him can contact CrimeStoppers of Bergenfield, Englewood, Teaneck, Hackensack, and Bogota, which offers cash rewards of up to $1,000 for useful information. Tips can be made anonymously at bergencrimestoppers.org or by calling 844-466-6789, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hackensack and receive free news updates.