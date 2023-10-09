A Few Clouds 60°

South Jersey Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Woman At Route 46 Motel

A parking lot attendant from South Jersey was charged with sexually assaulting a woman at a South Hackensack motel.

Austin Walker, 22, of Pennsville, was taken into custody last week, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said on Monday, Oct. 9.

The prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit began investigating with township police following a complaint from a woman who said that Walker sexually assaulted her at the Horizon Inn on Route 46 on Aug. 1.

Walker was booked into the Bergen County Jail on three counts of sexual assault through force or coercion on Oct. 5.

Records show he was ordered released by a judge in Hackensack – pending further court action – the very next day.

