Remains Of Maywood Man Missing Since 1982 Found In Bergen Creek

That was 42 years ago.

Decades passed, then Doug Bishop showed up.

Bishop's name may be familiar to some, thanks to the acclaim the diver received for his help finding the remains in a South Jersey river late last week of a Camden woman who'd gone missing 14 years ago.

That was actually a side trip of sorts.

Bishop and his non-profit United Search Corps had brought their sonar to New Jersey for a search of Overpeck Creek in Ridgefield Park.

Sure enough, they got a hit on May 3.

"Indicators of submerged artifacts were originally detected by a private, non-profit dive company, which notified law enforcement of its discovery," Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said on Tuesday, May 21.

Divers from the Bergen County Regional SCUBA Task Force recovered the remains.

From there, "extensive forensic testing was required to establish identity," the prosecutor said.

Bishop said he was bound by secrecy.

That changed with Musella's announcement Tuesday that their beliefs were confirmed.

"The entire Murphy family would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Doug Bishop, the Bergen County Regional Dive Team, the Bergen County Sheriff’s Department, and all other involved agencies for their hard work and determination bringing this mystery to an end, and giving us closure after decades of uncertainty," Joanne O'Toole posted on Facebook.

"Funeral arrangements will be forthcoming," she added.

Charles Stanton "Chip" Murphy had gone to Yankee Stadium with four friends on April 27, 1982, the night he went missing.

He ended up driving back to New Jersey early after rain cut Reggie's return to seven innings.

Murphy wanted to stop off at a pub in Rochelle Park before heading to his Lodi home, his pals told investigators.

He was driving his girlfriend's 1974 silver Chevy Camaro, which apparently was low on gas, when he dropped one of them off in Ridgefield Park.

An attendant at an all-night gas station on nearby Route 46 told investigators he recalled seeing the car and someone who fit Murphy's description a short time later.

Neither was reported ever seen again.

Authorities at the time said they suspected "foul or suspicious circumstances," but they wouldn't go into details.

Murphy, who grew up in Maywood, didn't have a history of mental illness or drug use -- he didn't even smoke, investigators said.

The Hackensack High School graduate also didn't gamble, hadn't run afoul of the law and had never run off.

He's reportedly just borrowed some money from his father and an older brother for a photo-developing business he was launching in Bergenfield.

In other words: Nothing public pointed to the potential for trouble.

Decades passed and nothing changed -- except, of course, for dramatic improvements in technology. That prompted a call to Bishop's United Search Corps.

Launched less than a year and a half ago, Bishop's outfit uses sonar to find submerged vehicles in rivers and lakes.

The thinking is: A lot of people who are reported missing have actually crashed -- either accidentally or intentionally -- into what end up becoming unmarked watery graves.

Musella, in announcing the discovery on Tuesday, said he had to be circumspect with details until authorities can be sure of how and why Murphy died. After all, you never know.

A joint investigation by his office, Ridgefield Park police and the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Sheriff's Office is continuing, the prosecutor said.

Musella did say he would "like to thank all entities involved, both public and private, for their ongoing cooperation in this matter."

