Worker Struck By Steel Beam Rescued From Fourth Floor Of HackensackUMC Construction Site

HEROES: A worker was rescued after he was struck and pinned beneath a steel beam on the fourth floor of a Hackensack University Medical Center construction site on Thursday.

With help from the construction company, the victim was secured into a basket by city firefighters and HUMC paramedics and then lowered by a crane after he was struck in the lower extremities by the I-beam at the Atlantic Street construction site shortly after 11 a.m., Hackensack Fire Capt. Justin Derevyanik said.

Members of the third platoon Rescue 1, Ladder 1, Engine 2, Deputy 3 Car 2, police and HUMC BLS and ALS were among the responders.

The operation took about 20 minutes, Derevyanik said.

