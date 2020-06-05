Target Shelf Stocker Charged With Raping Wood-Ridge Pre-Teen

A 20-year-old Target shelf stocker from Wood-Ridge raped a pre-teen, authorities charged.

Steven Cabrera remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail pending a May 18 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack following his arrest the day before.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Wood-Ridge police contacted members of his Special Victims Unit after receiving a report that Cabrera had sexually assaulted a child under 13 on Monday.

Cabrera is charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault of a victim under 13, sexual assault and child endangerment through sexual conduct.

