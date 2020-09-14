South Hackensack Driver Charged With Assaulting Pre-Teen

A South Hackensack laborer was charged with assaulting a pre-teen.

Wilson Guaman, 38, who’s employed as a driver, was arrested Friday and charged with child abuse after South Hackensack Police Department received a tip, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Musella didn’t divulge specifics in order to protect the identity of the youngster, who he said is under 13.

Members of the prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit arrested the Huyler Street resident only to have a judge in Hackensack order him released pending further court action following a first appearance Saturday.

