Rochelle Park PD: Newark Man Who Paid For Sex With Underage Girl Gets Beaten, Robbed, Arrested

A Newark man who paid for sex with an underage girl got mugged instead, said Rochelle Park police who took four people into custody -- including him.

An injured Samati Kokou, 36, came running into Fire Department headquarters Saturday night seeking help, Lt. James DePreta said.

He had driven to Central Avenue, he said, where he gave a 16-year-old girl cash in exchange for what he expected would be sex, the lieutenant said.

Instead, two robbers popped up and beat him.

Kokou ran to the Lotz Lane firehouse with injuries to his face, arms and hand, DePreta said.

Meanwhile, the robbers ransacked his car.

Police soon after grabbed Daniel Garcia, 18, of Paterson along with the girl and a 16-year-old boy.

Garcia was charged with robbery and burglary and sent to the Bergen County Jail.

The girl was sent to the Juvenile Detention Center in Teterboro pending a closed-door hearing in the Family Part of Superior Court in Hackensack on a delinquency complaint charging her with robbery.

The boy was released to an adult on a delinquency complaint for robbery and burglary.

Also arrested was Kokou, who was charged with engaging in prostitution with a minor and sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a detention hearing.

Working the case with DePreta were Sgt. Chris Bermudez, Detectives Brian Cobb and Brian Gallina and Officers Brendan Stapleton and Joe Buono.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.