Police: Hackensack Victim Says 'Really Good Friend' Stabbed Him During Dispute

An unemployed Hackensack man stabbed another man who claimed that they are “really good friends," in what may have been a misunderstanding, police said.

Police responding to a 911 call from a witness found the 29-year-old victim with a small cut on his left side following a fight on Krone Place shortly after 2 a.m. Monday, Detective Capt. Darrin DeWitt said.

They then found John Martinez, Jr., 43, wearing blood-spattered shorts in a garage on the property, DeWitt said.

Nearby, they found a 13-inch kitchen knife, he said.

EMTs with the Hackensack Volunteer Ambulance Corps treated the victim, who DeWitt said refused to cooperate with police, telling officers that he and Martinez were "really good friends.”

Police arrested Martinez on charges of aggravated assault and weapons possession and released him pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.