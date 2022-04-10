New River Edge Police Chief Brings Fresh, Effective Approach To Serving, Protecting

River Edge Police Chief Michael Walker has been the borough’s top cop for barely a year, but he's already made huge strides in refitting his department.

People who hear "reorganization" often worry about the effect on taxes. Walker made sure to take care of that.

Shortly after becoming chief last May, the new chief addressed promotions and additions.

At first, he worked with the mayor and council to bring back the captain’s position, which had remained vacant for more than 20 years. Capt. Craig Casey has been in the job since last September.

Once he had that move completed, Walker back-filled open lieutenant and sergeant positions. Michael McGinty (investigations) and Joseph Starost (patrol) both became lieutenants this past January.

Those moves were followed by the promotions of Joseph Zemaites, Patrick Diamond, and Brenton Prisendorf to sergeant in February.

Walker’s department filled the patrol positions created by the promotions by hiring new Officers Maclane Doran, Domenic Pizzanelli, Ryan Reilly and Jason Hall on a rolling basis from June through November of 2021.

“While the new table of organization includes bringing the captain position back, it also eliminated a sergeant and a patrol officer position, helping the department run more efficiently at a lower cost to taxpayers,” the chief said.

Walker recently has focused on securing accreditation – a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence – as well as improving training and expanding community involvement.

"It's been a great transition, with a very positive atmosphere, which I credit to our entire team,” he said.

Keeping in line with his role as “the people’s chief,” Walker also aims to improve his department’s online profile with an updated website and social media involvement in the borough of 11,500 residents.

He’s also meeting individually with business owners to hear their concerns.

Walker welcomes feedback from homeowners, tenants, merchants and visitors alike. River Edge PD: (201) 262-1233.

