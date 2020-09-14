Maywood PD: Traffic Stop Of Upstate NY Duo Turns Up Loaded Gun, Pot

A Maywood police officer found a New York State man carrying a loaded gun during a weekend traffic stop, authorities said.

Officer Benjamin Singer stopped a rented 2020 Chevy Malibu for various violations on northbound Route 17 shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday, Police Chief Terence Kenny said.

Singer smelled raw pot when he approached the vehicle, Kenny said.

The officer arrested 21-year-old passenger Isaiah Sifontes of Rensselaer, NY after finding him with a .22-caliber revolver with a defaced serial number, the chief said.

The driver, Kha-jahmel Gaddy, 24, of Albany, was released pending a hearing on drug charges, he said.

Sfrontes, meanwhile, was sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on various weapons and drug charges.

