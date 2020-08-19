IT'S DONE: Bergen Sheriff Consolidates County Police Into His Office

Bergen County’s freeholder board and the state Civil Service Commission were expected to rubber-stamp the merger of what once was the Bergen County Police Department into the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office.

In exchange for job security and the opportunity to apply for special units and promotions, three dozen former county police officers agreed to become sheriff’s officers.

That means withdrawing grievances and lawsuits filed over the past five years.

“Creating one unified police force on the county level” provides for “greater flexibility, improves public safety, and saves taxpayers money,” Sheriff Anthony Cureton said.

“This landmark agreement puts the safety of Bergen County residents first and provides unity of purpose,” Cureton said. “I sincerely thank the leadership teams of PBA 134 and PBA 49 for their efforts throughout this entire process.”

The officers had worked under the sheriff’s Bureau of Police Services since an initial merger attempt failed in 2015.

The arrangement stirred animosity, in part over the fact that the county police PBA 49 members made more than the Local 134 sheriff’s officers.

Raises will bring all of the salaries in line, said Cureton, who made a successful merger one of priorities when he was elected to the post two years ago.

Sheriff’s officers will continue to meet all public safety responsibilities that had been handled by BPS members, the sheriff said.

Members of PBA 49 leadership said they were pleased with the outcome, noting that Cureton negotiated “fairly and in good faith.”

“Bringing this to a conclusion is something that the members of PBA 49 has been waiting for,” PBA 49 President Chris Weston said. “We have proudly worn the patch of the Bergen County Police Department and we will now wear the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office patch with the same enthusiasm, as we become one of the premier law enforcement agencies.

“We will continue to serve the residents of Bergen County professionally and efficiently.”

PBA 134 President Jordan Kalender also commended Cureton and his command staff for fair negotiations.

“This is a momentous occasion and we look forward to working together all as one,” Kalender said.

“This agreement will enable the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office to provide additional services that will ensure more safety and security to the residents of Bergen County,” he added. “We are excited to continue making the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office the best law enforcement agency in the State of New Jersey.”

The Sheriff's Office is responsible for maintaining order and security at the Bergen County Justice Center, providing for the care and custody of inmates at the Bergen County Jail – both in Hackensack -- and assisting the county's 68 municipal police departments.

The sheriff’s office has tactical units and handles all forensic procedures through its Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Sheriff’s officers also patrol and protect county roads, parks and critical infrastructure and serve writs, court orders, foreclosures and court executions.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.