Hackensack PD: Traffic Light Toppled In Red Light Rollover Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Central and Summit avenues, Hackensack
Central and Summit avenues, Hackensack Photo Credit: Paul D. Nickels for DAILY VOICE

A crash caused when a driver ran a red light toppled a traffic light Tuesday morning in Hackensack, authorities said.

The 50-year-old Nissan Pathfinder driver from Hackensack was headed south on Summit Avenue when he ignored the red light at Central Avenue, Lt. Anthony Natale said.

The 2007 Pathfinder collided with a 2020 Hyundai Sonata at the intersection and rolled onto its roof, knocking down the light pole, he said.

All of the occupants got out under their own steam, Natale said, adding that they and the other driver refused medical attention.

Police issued summonses to the Pathfinder driver for reckless driving and running the light, he said.

