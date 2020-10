A Jeep and a sedan ended up on separate lawns after colliding Tuesday afternoon in Hackensack.

Firefighters freed two women in the Jeep after it plowed into bushes outside a home on Summit Avenue near Anderson Street shortly before 1:30 p.m.

Neither they nor an elderly man who was alone driving the sedan appeared seriously injured.

The sedan got the worst of it in the crash on Summit Avenue in Hackensack. Rula Kanawati for DAILY VOICE

The SUV and its occupants were relatively unharmed. Rula Kanawati for DAILY VOICE

Cleanup needed. Rula Kanawati for DAILY VOICE

ALL PHOTOS: Rula Kanawati

